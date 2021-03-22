Heavy rain, hail fall over Lubbock, NWS issues special weather statement

Rain and hail as seen in Lubbock, March 22 (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement Monday for Lubbock. Torrential rain fell on Monday and marble-size hail fell over parts of Lubbock.

The following is the statement from NWS:

At 1255 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wolfforth, or 8 miles west of Lubbock, moving northeast at 35 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Lubbock, Slaton, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Idalou, Ransom Canyon, Lubbock International Airport, Texas Tech University, Woodrow, Reese Center, New Deal, Buffalo Springs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.