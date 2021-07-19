Heavy rainfall around Lubbock Monday morning creates urban flooding

LUBBOCK, Texas — Scattered thunderstorms moved across the central South Plains and the Lubbock metro area Monday morning, dropping locally heavy rainfall and creating flooding issues.

Since midnight, Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport had recorded 1.29 inches of rainfall. The airport is the official weather reporting station for the Hub City.

The Texas Tech University National Wind Institute’s West Texas Mesonet site on campus had recorded 1.37 inches.

Here at the EverythingLubbock.com studios in South Lubbock, we had recorded just over one inch (1.03″ to be exact).

Urban flooding was reported around the Lubbock metro area due to the rainfall.

One vehicle became submerged around 53rd Street and West Loop 289 around 10:00 a.m.



No injures were reported and the vehicle’s occupants were able to escape.

There was a slight chance for thunderstorms in the forecast through the remained of the day on Monday.