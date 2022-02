LUBBOCK, Texas– Authorities responded to a house fire Tuesday morning near the 1400 block of 77th Street.

The fire was reported just after 7:00 a.m.

Heavy smoke could be seen from the tower camera at KLBK and KAMC at 7403 University Avenue.

77th Street Fire (Nexstar)

EMS was on scene, but details about injuries were not yet available. EverythingLubbock.com reached out for more information.

This is a developing story.