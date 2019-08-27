HEB bringing big donation to Lubbock on Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — HEB will come to Lubbock on Wednesday to make a donation to the South Plains Food Bank.

“We’re giving a donation to the South Plains Food Bank to as part of our statewide efforts to kick off Hunger Awareness Month,” HEB said.

HEB said a truckload of cereal will go to the food bank. The presentation will be 10:30 a.m. at 5605 Martin Luther King Boulevard.

EverythingLubbock.com asked if there’s more than one reason for HEB to be in town on Wednesday. The answer is no.

HEB has owned property in Southwest Lubbock for several years and there have been rumors of HEB adding Lubbock to its list of locations. But for now, HEB says there are no plans to open a store.

HEB said it has celebrated Hunger Awareness Month for many years and it’s a statewide effort.

CLICK HERE to comment, react or share on the KAMC Facebook page.