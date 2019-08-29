HEB gives back to the community it will soon serve

LUBBOCK, Texas — While the announcement that they are opening a store in Lubbock might have been huge for H-E-B, the Texas grocery giant also took the opportunity to ingratiate themselves with the community they are about to join in a few months.

H-E-B donated two truckloads of cereal and fresh produce to the South Plains Food Bank. They also promised to deliver a truckload of food every month.

“Such a tremendous gift,” said David Weaver, CEO of the South Plains Food Bank. “Food is what we need most often.”

HEB also donated $25,000 to three other local charities, including the food bank. Lubbock HEB General Manger Garrett Stoddard wants the community to expect this type of outreach from his company on a consistent basis.

“That’s what we do, that’s who we are,” Stoddard said.

Construction on the Southwest Lubbock location is expected to begin in January 2020.