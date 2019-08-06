Hells Angels gang members arrested in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Texas Anti-Gang Center:

On Monday August 5, 2019 at approximately 11:30am Investigators with the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center conducted a traffic stop on six Hells Angels motorcycle gang members in the area of Highway 84 and FM 1585. All six of the members were wearing “Hells Angels” vests. The Hells Angels motorcycle gang is primarily centered in California, and are very rarely in the State of Texas.

Through investigation, TAG Investigators located handguns on two of the gang members. The subjects were identified as Michael Hefner (51 years of age) and Vince Ball (57 years of age) both of Modesto, California. The subjects were subsequently arrested for Unlawful Carrying Weapons and booked in to the Lubbock County Detention Center. The other four Hells Angels were released without charges.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Lubbock Police Department, and Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in this investigation.

The TAG website: www.stoplubbockgangs.org features educational information on criminal gangs, a Top Ten Most Wanted List and allows community members to anonymously report criminal and gang related activity.

