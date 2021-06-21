Help fight hunger with the South Plains Food Bank

LUBBOCK, Texas — The South Plains Food Bank is kicking off the annual Summer of Sharing event to help raise funds to help feed families throughout the summer.

The SPFB is striving to reach a goal of 300,000 meals for this event. Community members are encouraged to participate by purchasing a food back at their local Food Kind and by donating at spfb.org/summerofsharing.

Vanessa Morelion, Director of development at SPFB, said there was a 70% increase in people needing food amid the pandemic.

“The numbers are still high,” said Morelion, “so we are still trying to keep up with the families that need it the most.”

Morelion said during these summer months, their organization is helping feed children. Click here to find those locations.

“You know, we don’t ever want to see a kid go hungry or to go to bed with a growling stomach,” said Morelion. “Our staff and the Children’s Feeding Program Isaiah Ortiz is working hard to reach different areas that we weren’t reaching before.”

The Hodges Community Center is one location that distributes hot meals for children during the summer with food provided by the SPFB.

“It’s important to serve these lunches for kids because that might be their only meal, said Stephanie Brady, Director at Hodges Community Center. “We [provide them] veggies, fruit, milk and proteins.”

Juan Ruiz, a volunteer at the South Plains Food Bank, said putting baskets of food for families in need is something he has enjoyed doing.

“Every time I pass out a basket, I love greeting them and just being there in their time of need, but not make them feel guilty or bad,” said Ruiz.

Morelion said the organization is always looking for volunteers to donate their time and said there are other ways people can help fight hunger.

“Donating money if you don’t have if you have the means, I mean, we appreciate any dollar. A dollar provides three meals for our families,” said Morelion. “Even just being a voice for us if you believe in our mission, let others know about what we do. If they need help, let them know they can come to us.”