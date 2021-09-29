Help is available if you’re behind on your utility bills

LUBBOCK, Texas — As Lubbock Utilities resumes shut-offs for nonpayment, the city stressed the ample resources available to residents who need help paying their bills.

The city temporarily paused shut-offs for utility services over the summer due to their implementation of a new billing system, but they began normal business operations last week. Since then, government assistance programs and local charities have been inundated with aid applications.

“In resuming normal operations, customers with an overdue account balance may be subject to disconnect if they have not paid their bill or established a payment arrangement.

“[The city] encourages all customers with an overdue balance to utilize one of the many available payment options or contact Customer Service to set up a payment plan or to learn more about other payment assistance options,” City of Lubbock Utilities said.

For customers who may need one-time assistance on their recent bill, the city directs you to Lubbock Utilities’ Project Helping Hand. Catholic Charities of Lubbock can also help residents with short-term rent and utility needs, and in addition to their services, they provided food, medication and counseling payments.

For residents with longer-term payment issues who may have more than six months of overdue bills, the city directs you to their Community Development page, partnering with the local Neighborhood House to provide financial assistance. The city may pair you with a customer service representative to set up a payment plan, determine eligibility for assistance and connect you with the correct aid organization.

Lubbock Power and Light representative Matt Rose said there are customers who have accumulated large bills for not paying, but also said LP&L wants to help.

“Whether it is setting up a payment plan with City of Lubbock Utilities or going through Community Development or one of our partner agencies to qualify for and receive utility assistance, we just ask that you contact us so that we can get that process started. Please do not wait until your services have been disconnected,” Rose said.