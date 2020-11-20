Help Meals on Wheels reach their $80,000 goal by buying pie

LUBBOCK, Texas — There are only six days left of the Lubbock Meals on Wheels ‘Easy as Pie’ fundraiser.

The organization has partnered with United Supermarkets – giving away a free pie for every person that donates $5 to Meals on Wheels. The fundraiser ends November 25, with a goal to raise $80,000. As of Thursday, they had reached $27,760.00.

“It’s really just a way for us to give something back, but by trying to get some donations in,” said Assistant Director for Lubbock Meals on Wheels Mary Gerlach. “We continue to grow; we’ve added six routes this year and [we have] over 900 people on our program now. And so that’s been bigger than it ever has been.”

This is the 29th year the nonprofit has done the fundraiser.

“It’s a great opportunity to get a free pie and donate $5 to get a free pie,” said Cash Eagan, a Meals on Wheels volunteer with United Supermarkets. “But more importantly that feeds somebody meals with Meals on Wheels for one day.”

On top of the additional services, they’re providing because of the pandemic and now with the holidays coming up, more donations would go a long way.

“The community’s been very generous, but we need to be able to be sure that we can continue to keep up with the need,” said Gerlach. “We have had fundraisers this year that have been canceled and some that have been altered. So, it’s really important for us to keep trying to let people know that the need is still out there.”

The nonprofit has a crew of dedicated volunteers who encourage others to give back. United Supermarkets also lends a hand by delivering every week.

“It also helps fill our hearts with goodness and seeing all of these individuals making new friends and just helping the community better,” said United volunteer Kami Golightly.

The clients appreciate all the hard work Meals on Wheels puts in too.

“I’ve been with Meals on Wheels as a client for 12 years. And I don’t know of any service organization in Lubbock that blesses lives on a day in day out basis, like Meals on Wheels,” said client Carletta Keeling. “Every driver I have on my route treats me like family. I am so blessed. And I look forward to the meal each day. They’re always wonderfully prepared. They’re presentable, and they’re tasty. And I’m grateful for everything.”

If you’re interested in donating, you can reach out to Meals on Wheels here.