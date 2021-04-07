Help offered in Lubbock and Midland for small businesses shuttered due to COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Texas Tech University’s Northwest Texas Small Business Development Center:

Texas Tech University’s Northwest Texas Small Business Development Center (NWT SBDC) can provide information and assistance for the new disaster assistance from SBA, the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG). It is targeted to hard hit venues. Applications can be submitted starting April 8, 2021



“Eligible entities may be live venue operators or promoters, theatrical producers, live performing arts organization operators, museum operators, motion picture theatre operators, and talent representatives, per the Economic Aid Act. There are several additional groups which may or may not be eligible, but our staff can help you determine if you qualify to apply,” said Randy Burch, Associate Executive Director of the NWTSBDC. “Advance preparation is required for this new grant and we have staff which has been trained by SBA to help someone through the entire grant application process.” NWT SBDC has information on its website, www.lubbocksbdc.org, about Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) through the SBA. You may also visit with one of our counselors by calling (806) 745-3973.

To learn more about all the benefits of the NWTSBDC, call (806) 745-3973 or email nwtsbdc@ttu.edu

About the Small Business Development Centers

America’s SBDC represents America’s nationwide network of Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) – the most comprehensive small business assistance network in the U.S. and its territories.

SBDCs are hosted by leading universities, colleges, state economic development agencies and private partners and funded in part by the U.S. Congress through a partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

(News release from Texas Tech University’s Northwest Texas Small Business Development Center)