Helping the homeless beat the heat

UBBOCK, Texas — South Plains Food Bank is looking for more donations, and volunteers as summer months usually leave their shelves empty. Despite this decrease in resources, managers with the company said the demand for food is still just as high.

“We feed thousands of people up and down the South Plains,” said Vanessa Morelion, Communication Manager with South Plains Food Bank. “The summer can be a really difficult time, but it’s our job to always give a sense of normalcy to our people when they come in.”

People like Josie Esquiver use donations to feed themselves, and their grandchildren.

“I never expected to be here, never expected I would be getting this food,” Esquiver said. “But I just can’t afford the prices anymore after my husband died and now this is our best option.”

The food bank is always looking for more donations or volunteers, to get involved you can find more information HERE.