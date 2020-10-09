Helping with a jailbreak will cost Plainview man some time of his own behind bars

LUBBOCK, Texas — Juan Anthony Cordero, 25, of Plainview accepted a plea agreement Friday for helping someone escape federal custody. More specifically, Cordero admitted he helped Mark Lucio escape.

Court records said, “On August 29, 2020, the USMS was notified by the Bailey County Jail that Lucio escaped from custody at approximately 9:48 a.m.”

Lucio was held for a federal charge of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The US Marshals have a contract to house inmates in Bailey County.

“Lucio was in the sally port at the Bailey County Jail preparing to go on a work detail,” court records said. A sally port is a secure point of entry to a jail or prison. Often it is configured like a garage so police cars can drop off prisoners in a secure environment.

“Lucio raised the sally port door at the Bailey County Jail a few feet, rolled under the door, and fled on foot. Lucio ran to Juan Anthony Cordero’s car, and they fled the area.”

Officials reviewed recordings of jail conversations. That led them to Cordero. He then admitted to helping. He also admitted that he gave Lucio a gun and dropped him off at a residence near Abernathy.

Lucio was found and returned to custody.

If the federal court in Lubbock accepts Cordero’s deal, he will be sentenced at a later date to no more than five years in prison.