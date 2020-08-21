Hemp crops in West Texas could double profits from some farmers

MEADOW, TX— One of Texas’ most successful hemp crops is about 6 weeks away from harvest. Texas Agriculture commissioner Sid Miller visited Lubbock and other South Plains communities Thursday and Friday. His visit included hemp growers in Meadow.

According to Miller, Texas hasn’t grown Hemp crops since the 1940s.

“There isn’t really anybody left that knows how to grow it so we are kinda taking baby steps,” said Miller.

The field which was originally planned for cotton was switched to Hemp last minute when grower Kyle Bingham received his hemp growing license.

The farmer expected to yield double the profits from the 38 acres of hemp then he would normally see from ta crop of peanuts planted in the field.

“So far we are excited but until it’s sold it’s not worth anything,” said Bingham

Hemp is a variation of the marjuana plants what contains less than .03% THC and therefore doesn’t cause users to get a high.

“We are growing rope not dope,” said Miller.

Growers are hoping the yield will produce fibers that will be used to make rope as well as produce CBD oil. The crop is around 6 feet tall and is certified organic.

But since it’s such a new crop, many herbicides and pesticides are not yet allowed to be used on it, and crop insurance is hard to come by.

“There is no safety net under this crop. You are just kind of right out there on the wild side, so you’re doing this out of your hip pocket and taking all the risk for it,” said Miller.

One of the risks being that if a crop produces too much THC is has to be destroyed.

But for Bingham, Hemp has provided new opportunities and he is ready to harvest and sell.