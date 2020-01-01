Here are the most popular baby names of the decade

(ABC NEWS) – Chances are if you have a child under 10, they have a friend named Abigail. And a boy in their class called Liam. And a girl on the soccer team named Olivia.

And there’s even a better chance they know an Emma and a Noah: the two names topped the list of the most popular names of the 2010s.

Popular baby naming site Nameberry took a look at the Social Security Administration’s data on baby names 2010 – 2018 for a round-up on what topped the list for the 2010s. (The 2019 data is not available yet.)

“The Top 10 baby names of the decade include several names currently ranking among the most popular as well as a handful of others whose popularity is waning,” site founder Pamela Redmond wrote.

Top 10 Girl Names of the 2010s

1. Emma

2. Sophia

3. Olivia

4. Isabella

5. Ava

6. Mia

7. Abigail

8. Emily

9. Madison

10. Charlotte

“Emma, Sophia, Isabella, and Emily have all ranked at Number 1 in various years,” Redmond wrote. “Charlotte is the newest member of this elite group of girls’ names, popularized by Britain’s little princess, while Madison has fallen the furthest, now at Number 22.”

Top 10 Boy Names of the 2010s

1. Noah

2. Liam

3. Jacob

4. Mason

5. William

6. Ethan

7. Michael

8. Alexander

9. James

10. Elijah

Four of the decade’s Top 10 boys’ names have ranked at No. 1 in recent years: Noah, Liam (the current No. 1), Jacob, and Michael, according to Nameberry.

“New names on this decade’s Top 200 for girls include Aurora, Alice, Luna, Cora, and London,” Redmond wrote on the site. “For boys, new names among the decade’s most popular include Declan, Ezekiel, Weston, Axel, and Luca.”

(Information from ABCNews.com)

