Here’s everything you never wanted to know about National Hangover Day

LUBBOCK, Texas — January 1 is National Hangover Day. If you happen to be “celebrating” the day, then the only sure fire cure for a hangover is time and lots of fluids.

Cures

There are some common remedies that may help ease the symptoms, and there are others that only delay recovery.

The most common ‘cure’ is called “a hair of the dog that bit you”. This suggests that having some of what caused the hangover will help cure it. This will only delay recovery as it will further tax the liver, increase the secretion of hydrochloric acid and will not replace any of the fluids already lost to last night’s revelry.

Eat a banana. Bananas are high in potassium. This is a nutrient that is lost while consuming alcohol. Potassium loss contributes to muscle aches and cramps. Eating a banana will help ease these symptoms.

In the movies, a strong cup of coffee is often shoved into the hands of the hangover victim in hopes of bringing some life back into them. Coffee is a diuretic and while it may stimulate the body temporarily, the effect doesn’t last and will only delay recovery.

Drinking plenty of water during the party and replacing fluids after can help ease the symptoms of a hangover. Rehydrate with water or also try fruit juices and sports drinks. These will replace electrolytes which have been lost and also help recover from low blood sugar. Studies have shown that alcohol consumption has a direct correlation to an increase in insulin.

Pain relievers may be the logical choice for that pounding headache which is a common symptom of a hangover. However, they also tax the already overworked liver. If a pain reliever is necessary, aspirin will have the least effect on the liver but can irritate the stomach. Either way, pain relievers may delay recovery more than ease the symptoms.

Over-the-counter miracle cures may seem too good to be true, and they probably are. Most of them require each pill to be taken with large quantities of water. (See above about re-hydration.) These products may help ease the symptoms, but at an unnecessary expense.

Eating a meal with complex carbohydrates, protein and a little fat can help ease the symptoms of a hangover. Whole wheat toast can absorb some of the acid the stomach is producing. A fried egg can give the stomach something else to do instead of producing acid and also replaces some nutrients the body lost during the party binge.

History

At a get together at the Oven and Tap, a restaurant in Bentonville, Arkansas in October 2015, people were talking about National Days. The conversation then turned to what day on the calendar had little or no National Days attached to it. When it was announced that January 1 was only known as New Year’s Day, Keegan Calligar and Marlo Anderson both stated simultaneously that it should be National Hangover Day.

National Hangover Day was submitted by Keegan Calligar and Marlo Anderson in October 2015. The day was approved by the registrar of National Day Calendar in November of 2015.