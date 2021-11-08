Here’s the official word from Joey McGuire — he was named next Texas Tech football head coach

LUBBOCK, Texas – Even before the official statement, Red Raider Nation and EverythingLubbock.com confirmed that Joey McGuire will be the next Texas Tech University football head coach.

Late Monday morning, Texas Tech Football released a video clip on Twitter. It showed McGuire holding guns up and saying “Let’s go!”

TTU Athletics released an official statement. Read below.

Texas Tech Tabs Joey McGuire to Lead Football Program

McGuire becomes the 17th head football coach in program history following five seasons at Baylor and a decade of success at Cedar Hill

LUBBOCK, Texas – Joey McGuire, a 2020 inductee into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor, has been named the 17th head football coach in Texas Tech history, Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Monday.

McGuire, who has spent the previous five seasons helping build Baylor into a Big 12 title contender following a legendary career at Cedar Hill High School, will be formally introduced in a press conference Tuesday. Additional details regarding his introductory press conference will be announced later this afternoon.

McGuire will join the Texas Tech athletics department immediately and will assume head coaching duties immediately following the 2021 football season. Sonny Cumbie will continue to serve as Texas Tech’s interim head coach for the three remaining regular-season games and any bowl appearance.

“We are excited for this new chapter in Texas Tech Football under the direction of Coach McGuire,” Hocutt said. “Our search committee was impressed from the outset not only with his significant ties throughout the state of Texas but his enthusiasm and desire to serve as the head coach at Texas Tech. We are thrilled to be able to welcome Coach McGuire and his wife Debbie to our Red Raider family.”

During his five seasons in Waco, McGuire’s ties throughout the state helped develop a Baylor program that appeared in the 2019 Big 12 Championship game and the Allstate Sugar Bowl, one of three times the Bears have secured bowl eligibility during his tenure. McGuire has served as Baylor’s associate head coach each of the last three seasons.

McGuire made the jump to Baylor after a legendary run as head coach at Cedar Hill High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Over his 14 seasons, he took a Cedar Hill program that hadn’t won a playoff game prior to his tenure and led the Longhorns to 12-consecutive playoff appearances and three state championships, including back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014.

Cedar Hill was an impressive 141-42 during McGuire’s tenure as the Longhorns also claimed the state title in 2006, only his fourth season as head coach. Cedar Hill was the state runner-up in 2012, starting a run where the Longhorns were among the most-dominant programs in Texas. Cedar Hill won nine bi-district titles and seven district crowns overall during McGuire’s tenure.

McGuire and his wife, Debbie, have two children, a daughter Raegan and a son Garret. Garret was a quarterback at Baylor from 2017-20 before joining the coaching profession as a member of the Carolina Panthers prior to the 2021 season. Raegan is a graduate of Texas Tech University.

JOEY MCGUIRE CAREER EXPERIENCE

2020-21 – Baylor Associate Head Coach (Outside Linebackers)

2019 – Baylor Associate Head Coach (Defensive Ends)

2017-18 – Baylor Assistant Coach (Tight Ends)

2003-16 – Cedar Hill High School Head Coach