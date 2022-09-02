LUBBOCK, Texas — Red Raiders are preparing for Saturday’s game against the Murry State Racers.

Here’s what you need to know about parking, concessions and more:

Robert Giovannetti, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Texas Tech University, said there would be new things to be aware of before attending a home game and some rules have stayed the same.

“…Theres so much that goes into it,” Giovannetti said.

Texas Tech works with various local and on campus law enforcement on game days.

“…security outside the stadium for rated rally, which is our, our tailgating event, student green space area, but also inside the venue and inside the stadium and traffic,” Giovannetti said.

Giovannetti said there will be multiple places to park.

“There are places where you have to have parking pass to the park on campus. But as always, we provide parking off campus as well, where you can there’s bus system that can take you over here to the stadium and pick you up after the game as well.” Giovannetti said.

What’s allowed inside the stadium?

Giovannetti said they will still be enforcing the clear bag rule.

“…you need to have a clear bag to come into the into the stadium you also can bring in one on open 20 ounce bottle of water that you can bring in with you just some of the same things. As always, you can’t bring an umbrella into the stadium you can’t bring a backpack…” Giovannetti said.

There are also a few new additions to the concessions:

“…this year is we’re going entirely cashless,” Giovannetti said. “We have created what’s called the ‘let’s go market,’ …it’s almost like having a convenience store inside the stadium.”

Giovanetti said it had been a long time coming since there was this type of excitement from all Red Raiders, and he’s ready to get going.

He’s not the only one.

Stephanie Rhode is the Texas Tech Spirit Program Director and she said she still gets goosebumps when she looks into the stands and sees fans coming in ready to cheer on the team.

“One of my favorite things is when we first go into the stadium, I’m like, oh, there’s not a lot of people here. And then you look up right before the horse runs. And the game was about to kick off. You’re like, everybody’s here. You know it all of a sudden is just like crowded in there. I think it is such a tradition. People love that entry into the stadium. They love the band, the Going Band the way they come into the stadium.”

Rhode urged the public to join in on chanting for the Red Raiders as they go into the stadium and at the pep rally outside of the stadium on the northwest end.