LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech will host its homecoming game against Kansas State on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. Tickets for the TTU Vs. K-State game are sold out and can only be purchased through SeatGeek.

A major change around the Jones AT&T Stadium this season was Sixth Street closure during each gameday, mainly the area between the ongoing south end zone construction site and the Sports Performance Center.

According to a press release, the area will be closed to pedestrian traffic on gameday due to the construction project. This ensures both teams can safely reach their locker room in a timely manner.

Fans with seats on the east side of the Jones Stadium were encouraged to enter through Gate 3 this season. Students can use Gate 6 on University Avenue or through the pedestrian sidewalk on Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Due to the impact of construction, said the release, it impacted Gates 1 and 6 with fewer entries than the previous season.

Additionally, TTU will have four T-34 fighter jets “buzz” Jones AT&T stadium for a “pregame flyover” before kickoff following the National Anthem. The flight crew is based out of the U.S. Air Force Sheppard Air Base near Wichita Falls.

The release said the K-State game will be the highlight of Homecoming weekend in the Hub City as alumni from across the county will arrive for festivities.

The Homecoming King and Queen will be announced during the halftime ceremony, said the release.

Raider Alley will open four hours before kickoff on Saturday in the heart of Texas Tech campus for entertainment for fans.

Headlining at Rally Alley will be Louie the Singer, said the release. He will take the stage around 4:00 p.m.