LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council approved an ordinance on Tuesday that would change speed limits in various places around the city.

While technically the changes took immediate effect after the ordinance was approved, in reality, signs with the old speed limit will be replaced with new ones, along with red flags to notify people of the change.

This will take approximately two weeks in total, according to the City of Lubbock Traffic Management Department.

The ordinance changed some speed limits on streets and removed 28 streets from the list entirely. However, this does not mean the streets no longer have a speed limit. Instead, all but one of the streets will default to the statutory speed limit of 30 mph.

The one exception is the westbound Marsha Sharp Freeway frontage road from the exit ramp west of University Avenue. The speed limit before the ordinance was 50 mph, but after, it will change to the state default for on and off ramps, according to Traffic Management.

Click here to read the full list of streets that will default to the statutory 30 mph.

Other changes to speed limits included reducing 114th Street from easternmost city limits to Frankford Avenue to 45 mph and from Frankford Avenue to Upland Avenue to 50 mph.

On 98th street, the speed limit was reduced from 50 mph to 45 mph for all sections. However, a 40 mph speed limit from Nashville Avenue to Savannah Avenue remained.

On 82nd Street from University Avenue to the westernmost city limits the speed limit was reduced to 45 mph.

Additionally, speed limits on North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport were changed to remove an “arbitrarily low 10 mph speed limit” and set a “reasonable 20 mph speed limit” adjacent to the terminal in the drop-off and pick-up zone.

Click here to read the list of all approved speed limit changes.