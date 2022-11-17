LUBBOCK, Texas — After photos were posted on social media of Danny Trejo at Montelongo’s Mexican Restaurant, you might be wondering why the actor was in Lubbock on Thursday.

(Photo: Pete Infante)

According to a release from Texas Tech University, Trejo was scheduled as the keynote speaker for the Celebrate Diversity Awards Banquet on Thursday.

The banquet is an annual event that “generates scholarship funds for deserving students, while also recognizing those within the Texas Tech and Lubbock communities who exemplify inclusive excellence.”

Trejo starred in movies such as “Desperado,” “Heat,” “Once Upon a Time in Mexico” and “Machete.”

According to TTU, the banquet was a ticketed event and already sold out.