LUBBOCK, Texas — With hundreds of appraisals being delivered to homeowners’ doors and homeowners being upset because of the 16% increase, many are gearing up to fight back.

If you are one of many homeowners who are not thinking about protesting, now is the time as you only have until the middle of May.

“The values this year are absolutely through the roof…Everyone knows that if you put a house on the market, it’s going to sell most of the time, and it’s going to see far more than they’ve got it listed for,” Gary Adrian, the owner of Ace of Texas Property Tax Services, said.

Adrian is well known for helping homeowners protest the results of their appraisals and says to him it’s very important to get in on protesting early so if there is any reduction, the homeowners don’t have the full increase to build off.

“Protest your value when you receive the property tax notice… if you intend to protest, you’re going to have to request LKG information about your property and what comparable sales are going to be used trying to justify your value and by also doing your own due diligence and research.” Adrian said.

By now, you might be considering filing a protest, but it takes more than just filing for it.

“A lot of folks think that they filed a protest. And if the appraiser decides that they want to mark the value down, sometimes they will. But if you don’t show up and if you don’t show up and if you don’t contact the appraiser or don’t show up for your hearing, there is no hearing. So, make sure if you file one, make sure you contact the correct people,” Adrian said.

During this time, make sure to prepare to attend a hearing. Simply filing a protest does not mean they are going to do anything.

In simpler terms, Adrian said it was not a good time to buy and to probably wait a year or two.