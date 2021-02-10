High-Impact Winter Event Takes Aim on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas — A high-impact winter weather event is looking more likely for the South Plains as we head into the weekend.

The city of Lubbock saw more than 90 vehicle accidents inside of the city limits Wednesday morning due to icy roadways. Black ice is expected to continue to be an issue throughout the day on Wednesday, lasting into the afternoon hours on Thursday. High temperatures today will likely remain below freezing for most of the South Plains, with the exception of western New Mexico. An icy morning commute will also be possible on Friday, but that’s not the main event.

This weekend, a surge of arctic air associated with the polar vortex will move into the South Plains. High temperatures will remain in the teens and single digits for most locations, with wind chill values as low as 30 degrees below zero! On top of the bitter cold, the possibility for accumulating snow continues to increase. Portions of the South Plains could see as much as one foot of snow!

This is a quickly evolving storm system, and details will continue to become clearer over the next several days. Be sure to stay tuned to the KAMC Storm Team and everythinglubbock.com for the latest updates. We will keep you advised.