High Plains Underground Water Conservation District board adopts 2019 tax rate

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the High Plains High Plains Underground Water Conservation District No. 1:

During their Sept. 10 meeting, the High Plains Underground Water Conservation District (HPWD) Board of Directors approved a resolution setting the 2019 ad valorem tax rate at $0.0063 per $100 valuation for operation and maintenance of the district.

The adopted 2019 tax rate is about 1.5 percent less than the effective tax rate. This slight reduction provides a similar amount of tax revenue as last year.

Persons with $100,000 in property value will pay $6.30 in annual taxes to HPWD under the approved rate, as compared to $6.70 in 2018. The HPWD 2019 fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

“The HPWD Board of Directors have lowered the tax rate each year since 2014. It is our priority to have balanced annual budgets. This allows us to reduce the tax rate for operation of the district, while at the same time, improve services for constituents in our 16-county service area,” said Board President Lynn Tate of Amarillo.

In other business, the Board of Directors approved the Consent Agenda; approved applications for water well permits received in August 2019; adopted the District’s revised 10-year management plan; amended the adopted 2019 budget for the end of fiscal year; conducted annual review and adoption of the District’s investment policy; and received an update on a HPWD supported rainwater harvesting project from April Riggs, Executive Director of Sharing Hope Ministries in Amarillo.

Be sure to “like” the High Plains Water District Facebook page to receive updates on district activities or follow us on Twitter at @HPUWCD.

Created in 1951 by local residents and the Texas Legislature, the High Plains Water District works to conserve, preserve, protect, and prevent waste of underground water in aquifers within its 16-county service area. HPWD is the first groundwater conservation district created in Texas.

(News release from the High Plains High Plains Underground Water Conservation District No. 1)