LUBBOCK, Texas — The High Plains Underground Water Conservation District No. 1 (HPWD) continues to accept 2023 grant applications for water conservation, water research, demonstration, and education funding for projects.

According to a press release from the HPWD, it’s 2023 budget includes $275,000 for grant funding. HPWD said it’s looking for looking for innovative ideas that will help conserve water or be progressive in research areas.

A standard application form is available on the district website and should accompany the application. The application requirements are included in the HPWD Research and Demonstration policy.

HPWD said these guidelines are require in the proposals:

No more than five (5) pages in length and single-spaced.

An executive summary of the proposal.

Proposed work objectives and expected impact of the research and demonstration being conducted.

Length and timeline of the proposed project.

List of cooperators and other funding sources for the project.

Proposed budget and budget justification.

Previous research/demonstration initiatives related to the project.

Applications are due by Monday, February 6, 2023. Email delivery is preferred and should be sent to stephanie.brady@hpwd.org.



The Research and Demonstration Grant Committee will evaluate each application for possible funding. The entire Board of Directors then considers the recommendations from the committee at a regular meeting, the press release said.

HPWD said since 2014 it has provided full or partial funding for approximately 74 research and demonstration grants.