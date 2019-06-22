High Plains Wine & Food Foundation’s 5th Annual Cork & Pork on June 29

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Lubbock Meals on Wheels:



The High Plains Wine & Food Foundation is hosting its 5th annual Cork & Pork event on Saturday, June 29th, 2019. This year the proceeds will benefit Lubbock Meals on Wheels. Once again, Robert Wood’s award-winning BBQ team will cook a whole pig. There will also be plenty of McPherson Cellars’ wine, an exclusive silent auction, and live music by Gypsy Jane!

This all takes place at McPherson Cellars from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm. Tickets are $45 (members) and $55 (non-members) and include food, two glasses of wine, and dancing. Remember, proceeds benefit Lubbock Meals on Wheels!

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is not government funded, nor are we a United Way agency. We are able to feed over 830 homebound people thanks to generous support from our community. We now deliver 60 routes in Lubbock and have recently expanded our services into the city of Wolfforth!

WHAT:

High Plains Wine & Food Foundation’s 5th Annual Cork & Pork

WHEN:

Saturday, June 29th, 6:00pm – 10:00pm

WHERE:

McPherson Cellars, 1615 Texas Avenue



TICKETS:

www.hpwff.org or www.lubbockmealsonwheels.org

(Photo provided by the High Plains Wine & Food Foundation and Lubbock Meals on Wheel)

(News release from Lubbock Meals on Wheels)