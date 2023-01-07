LUBBOCK, Texas — High Point Village recently announced its 2023 Afternoon Enrichment Classes.

According to a press release, the classes will serve individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities ages eight and up.

High Point Village said the classes begin on January 30th and end on April 26th.

“Afternoon Enrichment is a volunteer led program, where individuals from the community come and share their time and talents with our Villagers. This semester we are offering many diverse classes such as carpentry, speech enhancement, dance abilities, book club, and so much more,” the press release said.

The price for each class varies and space is limited, High Point Village said.

To register, visit www.highpointvillage.org or call (806) 618-0015.