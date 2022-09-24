The following is a press release from High Point Village:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — High Point Village will host our Celebration Gala: ‘Heaven on Earth’ on November 3rd at 5:30 pm at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. This event is High Point Village’s largest fundraiser and we rely on the success of this event and the generosity of donors to allow our organization to continue providing life-changing programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities and their families.

This year’s Gala will showcase the Villagers’ talents and stories through a series of inspiring videos and performances. There will be a marketplace with Villager made items. In addition, our Rebekah, one of the High Point Villagers, will speak about her story of perseverance after she lost both of her parents. With very limited options, close family friends Christie and Brandon Mulkey moved Rebekah to West Texas where she found ‘Heaven on Earth’ at High Point Village. Rebekah has made life-long friendships, learned valuable skills, and lived out her faith as an individual with an intellectual disability.

We are actively seeking sponsorships of all levels, as well as auction items. Individual tickets are available as well! To find out more information on how you can get involved please find the information at https://highpointvillage.org/gala/. We look forward to sharing the light of our Villagers with the West

Texas community during this event.

“The High Point Village Gala is my favorite event of the year,” said Melynn Henry, High Point Village Board President. “I’m excited to be able to share it with more friends this year and raise more money for such a worthy cause.”

For more information, please visit www.highpointvillage.org or call 806.698.0015

About High Point Village



High Point Village is a faith-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formed in 2008. The organization’s mission is to create a village where individuals with intellectual disabilities can live, learn, work, worship, and achieve their full potential. High Point Village has a variety of enrichment programs such as Reach High and Dream Big (day programs for adults 18 years and older), Afternoon Enrichment classes, Cultivate Therapy services, social parties, and summer camps.

