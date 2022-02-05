LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from High Point Village:

The High Point Village Board of Directors welcomes Kerry Miller as he assumes the role of Executive Director of the organization. Kerry has been involved with High Point in some capacity for the past 8 years, first as a Villager parent and then as a board member. Thus, he has a wonderfully unique perspective and vision for High Point Village.

Kerry comes to High Point Village with a strong background in engineering, most recently at Kimley-Horn where he successfully started, grew and managed the Lubbock office for 9 years.

“My wife and I have a 30 year-old son with intellectual disabilities who has been served by High Point Village. We’ve seen first-hand how High Point Village transforms and enriches the lives of adults with special needs. I look forward to working with the Board and in leading our talented staff as we continue the mission by adding residential cottages. Our vision is to create a first class residential community for individuals with special needs, allowing them to live their lives to the fullest extent possible,” said Kerry Miller.

The Board thanks Melynn Henry for taking the role of Interim Executive Director the past 4 months as we were searching for a new Executive Director. She has made an incredible impact on the staff and Villagers during her service. Melynn will continue to be involved and will return to her former position as President of the Board of Directors at High Point Village.

“I am grateful to the Board for trusting me in this position and to Kerry Miller for eagerly taking this position full-time. I look forward to returning to the Board and working with the staff and Board to grow and expand High Point,” said Melynn Henry, President of the Board of Directors.

About High Point Village

High Point Village is a faith-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formed in 2008. The organization’s mission is to create a village where individuals with intellectual disabilities can live, learn, work, worship, and achieve their full potential. High Point Village has a variety of enrichment programs such as Reach High and Dream Big (day programs for adults 18 years and older), Afternoon Enrichment classes, Cultivate Therapy services, social parties and summer camps.

For more information, please visit www.highpointvillage.org or call 806.698.0015

(Press release from High Point Village)