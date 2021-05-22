High Point Village hosting fourth annual golf tournament on June 11

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from High Point Village:

On Friday, June 11, High Point Village will host its fourth annual Recognizing AbiliTEES golf tournament, presented by Peoples Bank. The tournament raises greatly needed support for programming at High Point Village, which serves individuals with intellectual disabilities. This tournament is now full.

The tournament, held at The Rawls Course at Texas Tech University, will begin at 11:30 am with a shotgun start of 1:30 pm. The event includes a $10,000 Hole in One contest sponsored by Mighty Wash, lunch, raffle prizes donated by generous members of the community, an 18-hole scramble, and more. There will be an awards ceremony with cash prizes given to the first, second, and third place teams.

High Point Village Executive Director Doug Spearman says, “The community response to this year’s event has been tremendous and we want to thank all of our many sponsors and teams for supporting the tournament and our Villagers.”

About High Point Village

High Point Village is a faith-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formed in 2008. The organization’s mission is to create a village where individuals with intellectual disabilities can live, learn, work, worship, and achieve their full potential. High Point Village has a variety of enrichment programs such as Reach High and Dream Big (day programs for adults 18 years and older), Afternoon Enrichment classes, Cultivate Therapy services, social parties and summer camps.

For more information, please visit www.highpointvillage.org or call 806.698.0015

