High Point Village hosts first gala since beginning of pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — High Point Village hosted their annual gala fundraiser at Overton Hotel and conference center Thursday evening. The event included a silent auction, a live performance, and handcrafted items made by the nonprofit’s members they call ‘villagers.’

Co-Chair of the event Calvin Davis said the organization was overjoyed to host the event in person. Last year, they put it on virtually due to COVID. But the gala was bigger than ever before.

“Who wouldn’t be excited when you get to help a High Point Village that’s dealing with people who have been somewhat on the outskirts of society but are pretty amazing,” Davis said.

The event also offered an extensive collection of artworks that were also for sale. Other items for purchase included soaps, cards, key chains and hand creams. However, the gala’s main event was a live performance.

“Just telling them that they’re gonna be in front of 640 people, they were just so excited to get their big moment in front of the stage and have their big performance, so they’re definitely very excited,” said Caleb Hayslip, with High Point Village.