High Point Village Music Therapy continues online

LUBBOCK, Texas — As coronavirus continues to spread, Grace Gomez – a music therapist with High Point Village – decided she would be proactive and had the idea during her spring break to start online therapy sessions.

“Because of the music therapy community, all giving resources and ideas and all of that–it really inspired me to get it up and running here sooner rather than later,” Gomez said.

To make the sessions most effective, Gomez dropped off musical instruments to her clients, running the lessons as she would in person.

“We use our instruments throughout the session to work on non-musical goals — such as emotional, physical, cognitive communication or social goals,” Gomez said.

Gomez said for the most part, her online sessions have been successful. The only issue she has come across is spotty internet connection. However, with the help of parents and caregivers, she is able to create a connection with her clients.

“Some of them are responding even better from their home because they’re comfortable there, so I’ve had wonderful success with it,” Gomez said.