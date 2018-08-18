High Point Village now offering ‘Dream Big’ program

The following is a news release from High Point Village:

Starting Tuesday, September 4, High Point Village will broaden the range of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (known as “Villagers”) it serves in the West Texas community. The organization’s programs will expand to include Dream Big, which caters to Villagers aged 18 years and older who need more individualized assistance.

Jordan Dotson, who has been a Reach High Coordinator for High Point Village for the past year, will be transitioning into the role of Dream Big Coordinator.

“My wife, Stephanie, and I had always dreamed of a place that Abby, Stephanie’s late sister who had severe intellectual and developmental disabilities, would love and share in community.” said Dotson. “When I began working here in 2017, Dream Big was an idea. Abby’s legacy has been my driving force behind helping to build this program into a place where people can come and feel loved and included.”

In the Dream Big program, Villagers will work on sensory integration, task-oriented learning, musical enrichment, as well as some of the core activities Villagers in High Point Village’s flagship program Reach High participate in such as art, fitness, life skills and bible study. The ratio in these classrooms will be one staff member for every three Villagers. So far, three Villagers are enrolled for the program, but it is expected to grow to six Villagers by the end of this year.

About High Point Village

High Point Village is a faith-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formed in 2008. The organization’s mission is to create a village where individuals with intellectual disabilities can live, learn, work, worship, and achieve their full potential. High Point Village has three primary enrichment programs: Reach High, a day program for adults 18 years and older, Afternoon Enrichment classes, and Summer Camps. For more information, please visit www.highpointvillage.org or call 806.698.0015

(News release from High Point Village)