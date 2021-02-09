High Point Village offers homemade gifts on their virtual marketplace ahead of Valentine’s Day

LUBBOCK, Texas — High Point Village recently jumpstarted a virtual marketplace that now offers homemade items ahead of Valentine’s Day.

“We make essential oil scented candles, we make soap, right now they are doing beading projects, and they are making hearts,” said Reach High Coordinator, Kailey Zieschang. “So, this opportunity just gives the villagers so much joy.”

The marketplace gives the villagers a platform to connect with the community and put their hard work to use.

“It’s a great way to just have the community know our villagers and what they are capable of and just who they are,” said Zieschang.

High Point Villager, Taryn McKay, said it’s an opportunity to challenge herself.

“It helps with focusing, and it helps when you get anxious,” said Taryn relating it to her OCD. “I have it, and this makes getting dirty a good thing.”

Taylor Davis, who serves as an Art Teacher at High Point, said these skills help in other aspects of their work, as well.

“It challenges their fine motor their growth and motor their sequencing abilities, which helps them out with writing and reading,” said Davis. “It’s a time to socialize–a time to unwind, and they can be creative.”

The marketplace allows them to use their creativity to reap the benefits and gives them a purpose.

“We really truly believe work equals worth,” said Zieschang. “You really are putting purpose in our villager’s lives when you buy from them, and they absolutely love it.”

You can donate to High Point Village to receive a chosen handmade item by going to their website or by heading to KK’s Corner Mall (K8).