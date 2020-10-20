High Point Village prepares for first virtual gala

LUBBOCK, Texas — High Point Village hosts an annual gala every year, but due to COVID-19, it will be virtual this year. However, both villagers and staff members have been spending a lot of time preparing for the event. On Monday, High Point Village spoke with KAMC News about how they’re getting ready.

“It’s going to be awesome, very different, but very, very cool,” said Kailey Zieschang, Reach High Coordinator. “And it’s going to be all on Facebook live. And it’s going to showcase all of the incredible talents that our villagers have.”

As a non-profit for special needs adults, High Point Village relies heavily on its annual gala to get a lot of its funding. Coordinators said that they hope to raise $175,000 during the event, and they’re currently $55,000 away from reaching their goal.

Villagers have been keeping busy over the past few months. Every day they’ve been working on a variety of crafts such as homemade paper, keychains, paintings and more that they’ll be selling throughout the gala to raise funds.

“Our concrete pots and our essential oil candles, we haven’t really sold them in person at our gala yet. And so it’ll be a really cool opportunity for just new product to be sold,” said Zieschang.

Villagers explained that even though they can’t have the gala in person, they’re happy to be making crafts, doing activities and spending time with their friends again.

“I’ve been so happy up here and it’s been so enjoyable that I want to keep, keep coming up here,” villager Jay McKay said.

“I think making pots and painting canvases is important because it’s a lot of fun and you can sell it at the gala and people can like have it in the house and everything for decorations,” said villager Mireille Lile. “And I think they’ll like them, like I think it’ll mean a lot to them.”

You can stream the gala on High Point Village’s Facebook page starting at 7:00 p.m. on November 5th.