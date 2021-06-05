High Point Village receives $5,410 grant to fund unique summer camps

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from High Point Village:

High Point Village has received a $5,410.00 grant from the Community Foundation of West Texas to fund unique summer camps in 2021 that will be offered to individuals with special needs from the community.

High Point Village is a faith-based nonprofit organization offering a variety of programs and services to individuals with special needs in Lubbock, Texas. Services offered include enrichment programs such as Reach High and Dream Big (day programs for adults 18 years and older), Afternoon Enrichment classes, Cultivate Therapy services, social parties, and summer camps.

The Community Foundation of West Texas grant will fund the overnight Camp High Point, Sports Camp, and Camp Abilities. This funding will allow individuals with special needs and their families to participate in quality summer programming at an affordable cost. These summer camps will provide more than just engaging, purposeful activities for the summer, it will also give families needed respite and peace of mind. Camp Abilities will be June 7-10, Camp Sports N’ Fun will be July 5-8, and the overnight Camp High Point will be August 6-8. All camps will be at High Point Village except for the overnight camp which will take place at Plains Baptist Camp in Floydada, Texas.

“We are very grateful for the award we received from the Community Foundation of West Texas.” Said High Point Village Executive Director Doug Spearman, “This grant provides funding for our summer camps and for our Reach High and Dream Big Villagers to participate in enhanced summer activities. It also provides scholarship assistance for under-privileged summer camp participants.”

Established in 1981, the Community Foundation of West Texas is a regional philanthropic entity created by and for the people of the Texas South Plains region. The Community Foundation exists to improve quality of life in this region by helping area donors to give in ways that make an enduring impact on their community. In 2020, the Community Foundation and its affiliates awarded more than $5.7 million in grants and scholarships, funding projects of hundreds of non-profit organizations, schools, and government agencies. Visit www.cfwtx.org to learn more.

High Point Village is accepting donations and welcoming volunteers to help enrich the lives of individuals with special needs in Lubbock, Texas. For more information on High Point Village, how you can support its community efforts, or how to get involved, please visit www.highpointvillage.org or call 806-698-0015.

