High Point Village has received a $7,970.00 grant from the Community Foundation of West Texas to fund unique summer camps in 2022 that will be offered to individuals with special needs from the community.

High Point Village is a faith-based nonprofit organization offering a variety of programs and services to individuals with special needs in Lubbock, Texas. Services offered include enrichment programs such as Reach High and Dream Big (day programs for adults 18 years and older), Afternoon Enrichment classes, Cultivate Therapy services, social parties, and summer camps.

The Community Foundation of West Texas grant will fund the overnight Camp High Point, Camp Create, Camp Gourmet, Camp Abilities, and their new “Summer Nights” respite program. This funding will allow individuals with special needs and their families to participate in quality summer programming at an affordable cost. These summer camps will provide more than just engaging, purposeful activities for the summer, it will also give families needed respite and peace of mind. Camp Create will be June 13-16, Camp Abilities will be July 5-8, Camp Gourmet will be July 18-21, and the overnight Camp High Point will be August 5-7. Summer Nights will be help on 4 Fridays throughout the Summer. All camps will be at High Point Village except for the overnight camp which will take place at Plains Baptist Camp in Floydada, Texas.

High Point Village Program Director Jaimie Havens says, “We are thrilled to receive such a generous grant from the Community Foundation of West Texas! Our ‘Come One, Come All’ Summer Programs are such an important part of serving our Villagers and their families! We cannot wait to have a summer filled with abundant joy, exciting activities, and purposeful inclusion. What a blessing this grant will be to so many individuals.”

Established in 1981, the Community Foundation of West Texas is a regional philanthropic entity created by and for the people of the Texas South Plains region. The Community Foundation exists to improve quality of life in this region by helping area donors to give in ways that make an enduring impact on their community. In 2020, the Community Foundation and its affiliates awarded more than $5.7 million in grants and scholarships, funding projects of hundreds of non-profit organizations, schools, and government agencies. Visit www.cfwtx.org to learn more.

High Point Village is accepting donations and welcoming volunteers to help enrich the lives of individuals with special needs in Lubbock, Texas. For more information on High Point Village, how you can support its community efforts, or how to get involved, please visit www.highpointvillage.org or call 806-698-0015.

