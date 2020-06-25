High Point Village reopens with safety guidelines

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock non-profit High Point Village opened up on Monday with new protocols to help keep people attending the facility, also known as villagers, and staff safe during the pandemic.

Doug Spearman, Executive Director at High Point Village, said they closed their building after Spring Break. However, he said they still continued to connect with their villagers online.

“Within a week [our staff] formulated a detailed plan to continue programming, very similar to how we do it in person, but virtually online so we use several different vehicles we use a zoom,” he said. “We also used YouTube.”

As the state started to open back up he said High Point Village created a reopening committee to come up with a plan to safely reopen.

Currently, Spearman said they are only allowing ten villagers in their facility until mid-to-late July and they’re ensuring everyone is practicing habits that will help them stay safe from the virus.

“So it’s all about hand sanitation, hand hygiene, [and] social distancing,” he said. “We’re having to provide a lot of supervision and feedback to the villagers on a regular basis just to make sure that they’re following the six foot distancing.”

Spearman said all staff are required to wear a mask, but villagers are not because some of them have sensory issues.

Jaimie Havens, Program Director at High point Village, said they’re working with villagers to teach them new skills, and that she’s glad to have everyone back.

“Having the villagers back at High Point Village has brought so much hope not just to them and their families but also to us in our organization,” she said. “It has filled these halls with the laughter again and I just feel like it has breathed purpose back into our lives. There’s just nothing like personal face to face interaction and getting to do life together.”