High Point Village to host Second Annual Golf Tournament on Friday, June 14

On Friday, June 14, High Point Village will host its second annual Recognizing AbiliTEES golf tournament, presented by Peoples Bank. The tournament will raise money to support programming at High Point Village, which serves individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The tournament will be held at The Rawls Course at Texas Tech University. Check-in will begin at 11:30 am, with a shotgun start of 1:30 pm. The event will include lunch, raffle prizes donated by generous members of the community, an 18-hole scramble, a $10,000 Hole in One contest sponsored by Mighty Wash, and more. There will be an awards ceremony with cash prizes given to the first, second, and third place teams. Each team will consist of four people and registration is $500 per team.

“Our first tournament was very successful and we’re so happy to be doing it again,” said Development Coordinator Anna Lewis. “We’ve received even more support from the community this time around and I look forward to seeing it continue to grow each year.”

Sponsorship opportunities and four-person team spots are limited. Those interested in sponsoring the event or registering a team can visit www.highpointvillage.org/recognizingabilitees for more information.

About High Point Village

High Point Village is a faith-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formed in 2008. The organization’s mission is to create a village where individuals with intellectual disabilities can live, learn, work, worship, and achieve their full potential. High Point Village has a variety of enrichment programs such as Reach High and Dream Big (day programs for adults 18 years and older), Afternoon Enrichment classes, Music Therapy, social parties and summer camps.

For more information, please visit www.highpointvillage.org or call 806.698.0015

