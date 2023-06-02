LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety announced that a Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive was captured in Lubbock on May 17.

DPS described David Earl Thomas, 62, as a “high-risk sex offender.”

“Thomas was convicted of two counts of burglary of a habitation with the intent to violate or abuse the victim sexually, following incidents involving a 15-year-old girl and 11-year-old girl,” DPS stated in a press release.

Two other Texas fugitives were taken into custody in Dallas and Killeen. See full release from DPS below.

The following is a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety:

AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted are back in custody following their arrests last month. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender David Thomas was arrested May 17. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Nehemiah Hicks was arrested May 22, and Kentrell Fletcher was arrested May 25. A Crime Stoppers reward was paid in Thomas’ arrest.

David Earl Thomas, 62, a high-risk sex offender, was arrested by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office in Lubbock. In the 1980s, Thomas was convicted of two counts of burglary of a habitation with the intent to violate or abuse the victim sexually, following incidents involving a 15-year-old girl and 11-year-old girl. In the early 1990s, he was convicted of theft and received a 25-year sentence in prison. In 2002, Thomas was convicted of robbery and sentenced to five years in confinement. He was discharged from a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison in 2017.

Thomas had been wanted since March 2023, when the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender. For more information, view his captured bulletin.

Nehemiah Khalil Hicks, 24, affiliated with the Fly Money Gang, was arrested in Dallas by members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents. The Texas Highway Patrol, Grand Prairie Police Department, Mansfield Police Department, Dallas County District Attorney’s Office and TDCJ-Office of Inspector General all assisted in the multi-agency fugitive investigation.

Hicks had been wanted since July 2022, when the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office issued multiple warrants for his arrest, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of assault of a family/household member with previous convictions and assault causing bodily injury. Additionally, in January 2023, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for assault of a family/household member with previous convictions. For more information, view his captured bulletin.

Kentrell Lamar Fletcher, 35, affiliated with the Gangster Disciples gang, was arrested in Killeen by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents, Deputy U.S. Marshals, Killeen Police Department and Coryell County Sheriff’s Office. In 2008, Fletcher was convicted of burglary of a habitation and subsequently sentenced to three years of confinement in a TDCJ prison. In 2010, he was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and subsequently sentenced to 15 years in a TDCJ prison. He was released on parole in September 2020.

Fletcher had been wanted since November 2022, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation (original offense: aggravated assault). For more information, view his captured bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2023, DPS and other agencies have arrested 18 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders. In addition, $67,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

End of release