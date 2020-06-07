High-speed chase Sunday morning ends in crash outside of Lubbock

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — A high-speed chase between law enforcement and a suspect ended in a crash outside of Lubbock Sunday morning.

The incident was reported just after 10:00 a.m.

According to emergency radio traffic, a deputy with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make to traffic stop on a Dodge Charger.

The vehicle did stop for a brief time, but then it fled the scene of a high rate of speed.

The deputy chased after the vehicle and was joined by units with the Lubbock Police Department.

Speeds reached up to 120 miles per hour, according to emergency radio traffic.

The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed into another vehicle at U.S. 62/82 and Farm-to-Market Road 2641.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported from the scene by ambulance with unspecified injuries.

There was no word on other injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.