High-speed chase through Slaton ends in Wilson

SLATON, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock County Sherriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety pursued a vehicle in a high-speed chase.

The pursuit went for approximately 20 minutes. It started around East Regis and continued through the Buffalo Springs Lake area, onto U.S. 84 into Slaton and then FM 400 through Wilson.

The pursuit ended about 2 miles south of Wilson at mile marker 236 near the intersection with County Road 14.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.