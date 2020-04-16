High-speed police chase ends with shots fired Thursday afternoon in Lubbock

Lubbock Police and Metro Crimes Unit responded to an officer-involved shooting at about 2:30 pm just west of Regis Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Police said the initial call was when police tried to make a traffic stop in the 1700 block of East Dartmouth at 2:12 p.m. Police have not yet confirmed specific details but somehow the response moved to 10th Street and Ute Avenue. A few minutes later it became a high-speed vehicle chase.
The driver of a stolen vehicle stopped on Regis west of MLK. Police have not yet provided details, but once the chase ended, there was a shots fired call.
Based on police radio traffic, no officers were hurt but EMS was called for a suspect. Regis Street was blocked off in both directions.
The shots-fired call came in at 2:34 p.m. near the intersection of Regis and MLK, police later confirmed.
