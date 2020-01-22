High speed police chase starts in Lubbock, goes to Petersburg and beyond

LUBBOCK, Texas — Someone led the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas DPS Troopers on a high-speed chase at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

Police tried to pull over a vehicle at Slaton Highway and South Q Drive. The driver led officers onto Interstate 27 up to Hale County. The driver then led officers to Petersburg and then south again through Floyd County. He then led officers to Cone in Crosby County.

A passenger in the vehicle bailed out north of Crosbyton. The driver stayed with the car in rural Crosby County.

The vehicle chase started just after 2:00 p.m. and ended more than an hour later and then became a situation with a “barricaded subject,” DPS said. As of the time of this report, that’s where the situation still stands.

A photojournalist recently arrived at the scene. Please check back for updates.