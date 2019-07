LUBBOCK, Texas – On Tuesday, the Lubbock City Council will vote on a proposed high water detection and warning system for the Mackenzie Park area.

The warning system would minimize future incidents in the area due to flooding of roadway crossings. The system would manually close traffic arms and have flashing signals to keep the public from crossing roadways during times of flooding.

The project is estimated at a value of $94,118 and is projected to take 90 to 120 days to complete.