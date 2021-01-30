High winds, blowing dust bring minor damage and power outages Saturday

Local News

by: EverythingLubbock.com Digital Media Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

High winds on Saturday blew down this highway information sign on South Loop 289 near the University Avenue exit. (Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — A storm system moving across the South Plains and Rolling Plains on Saturday brought high winds and blowing dust to the region.

Some minor damage had been reported as the wind brought down some trees, power lines and ripped metal off some buildings and awnings.

Sporadic power outages were reported by Lubbock Power and Light, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Xcel Energy, Oncor and Lyntegar Electric Cooperative in their service areas.

As of 2:00 p.m. CST, the highest wind gust reported at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport was 58 mph. The West Texas Mesonet site on the Texas Tech University campus measured a wind gust of 55 mph. A wind gust of 68 mph was reported at Reese Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar