High winds, blowing dust bring minor damage and power outages Saturday

High winds on Saturday blew down this highway information sign on South Loop 289 near the University Avenue exit. (Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — A storm system moving across the South Plains and Rolling Plains on Saturday brought high winds and blowing dust to the region.

Some minor damage had been reported as the wind brought down some trees, power lines and ripped metal off some buildings and awnings.

Sporadic power outages were reported by Lubbock Power and Light, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Xcel Energy, Oncor and Lyntegar Electric Cooperative in their service areas.

As of 2:00 p.m. CST, the highest wind gust reported at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport was 58 mph. The West Texas Mesonet site on the Texas Tech University campus measured a wind gust of 55 mph. A wind gust of 68 mph was reported at Reese Center.

That was way too close! Please be careful driving out there in this blowing dust and the reduced visibility. Thanks to George Romo for sharing this with us. This happened around 11:30 a.m. on North University Avenue near FM 2641. #txwx #Lubbock #KLBK #windy #dusty pic.twitter.com/nV20ABsspH — KLBK News (@KLBKNews) January 30, 2021

Here’s a couple of snapshots from our #KLBK and #KAMC tower cameras at 11:15 AM CST. A High Wind Warning remains in effect for the #Lubbock metro area. Blowing dust is reducing visibility across the city. Wind gusts up to 55 mph will be possible. #txwx #windy #dusty pic.twitter.com/TGjeGYqny2 — Chris Whited (@severewxchaser) January 30, 2021