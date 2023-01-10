LUBBOCK, Texas — High winds, blowing dust and critical fire weather conditions are expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a High Wind Watch for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Floyd, Hale, Hall, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Motley, Parmer and Swisher County from 11:00 AM CST to 9:00 PM CST on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hall, Kent, King, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum County from 10:00 AM CST to 8:00 PM CST on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County from 10:00 AM CST to 8:00 PM CST on Wednesday.

High Winds & Blowing Dust

Sustained wind speeds of 30 to 40 miles per hour are expected on Wednesday. However, wind gusts between 50 and 65 miles per hour will be possible. The highest wind gusts are expected mostly for areas on the Caprock.



In addition to the strong winds, areas of blowing dust will result in reduced visibilities across portions of the region.



A High Wind Watch is in effect from late Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

Fire Weather Concerns

Strong winds and very dry airmass in place across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains will result in critical fire weather conditions on Wednesday.

Relative humidity values will range between 10 and 20 percent.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from late Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.