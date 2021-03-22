Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Lubbock, TX, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Lubbock, the annual mean wage is $43,320 or 19.0% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $218,170. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

#49. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

#48. Credit analysts

#47. Computer systems analysts

#46. Coaches and scouts

#45. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

#44. Speech-language pathologists

#43. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

#42. Industrial engineers

#41. Personal financial advisors

#40. Physical therapists

#39. Financial examiners

#38. Atmospheric and space scientists

#37. Mechanical engineers

#36. Logisticians

#35. Electrical engineers

#34. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

#33. Computer network architects

#32. Information security analysts

#31. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

#30. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

#29. Occupational therapists

#28. Electronics engineers, except computer

#27. Marketing managers

#26. General and operations managers

#25. Industrial production managers

#24. Chiropractors

#23. Human resources managers

#22. Medical and health services managers

#21. Physician assistants

#20. Construction managers

#19. Nurse practitioners

#18. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

#17. Loan officers

#16. Training and development managers

#15. Business teachers, postsecondary

#14. Architects, except landscape and naval

#13. Sales engineers

#12. Computer and information systems managers

#11. Sales managers

#10. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

#9. Lawyers

#8. Pharmacists

#7. Financial managers

#6. Architectural and engineering managers

#5. Education administrators, postsecondary

#4. Veterinarians

#3. Family medicine physicians

#2. Chief executives

#1. Dentists, general