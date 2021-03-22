Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Lubbock, TX, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.
In Lubbock, the annual mean wage is $43,320 or 19.0% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $218,170. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
#50. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondaryLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $75,080
– #68 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,330
– Employment: 51,150
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($143,390)
— Fresno, CA ($127,330)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,750)
#49. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agentsLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $75,950
– #127 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 500
National
– Annual mean salary: $93,090
– Employment: 437,880
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,880)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($148,960)
— Owensboro, KY ($133,600)
#48. Credit analystsLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $77,530
– #68 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,930
– Employment: 73,930
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($120,850)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($116,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,330)
#47. Computer systems analystsLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $77,710
– #227 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,160
– Employment: 589,060
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,990)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,300)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($119,540)
#46. Coaches and scoutsLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $78,500
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $44,910
– Employment: 241,390
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— College Station-Bryan, TX ($116,010)
— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($89,770)
— Athens-Clarke County, GA ($85,260)
#45. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistratesLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $78,680
– #77 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,550
– Employment: 28,670
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($206,390)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($197,140)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,520)
#44. Speech-language pathologistsLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $78,980
– #158 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,000
– Employment: 154,360
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($117,710)
— Corvallis, OR ($105,380)
— Chico, CA ($104,640)
#43. Transportation, storage, and distribution managersLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $79,190
– #269 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,320
– Employment: 132,040
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)
#42. Industrial engineersLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $79,520
– #247 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,660
– Employment: 291,710
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850)
— Billings, MT ($124,350)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)
#41. Personal financial advisorsLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $80,070
– #210 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,290
– Employment: 210,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)
— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)
— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)
#40. Physical therapistsLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $81,090
– #322 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 270
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,170
– Employment: 233,350
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Yuba City, CA ($116,360)
— Bakersfield, CA ($116,120)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)
#39. Financial examinersLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $81,430
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,330
– Employment: 64,550
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,290)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,150)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,720)
#38. Atmospheric and space scientistsLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $82,080
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,160
– Employment: 9,290
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($135,520)
— Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($120,170)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($119,660)
#37. Mechanical engineersLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $82,120
– #220 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $93,540
– Employment: 306,990
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)
— Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)
#36. LogisticiansLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $83,540
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $78,680
– Employment: 182,050
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Lake Charles, LA ($124,160)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($106,490)
— Anchorage, AK ($100,690)
#35. Electrical engineersLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $84,470
– #244 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,480
– Employment: 185,570
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)
— Salinas, CA ($129,850)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)
#34. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondaryLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $84,840
– #252 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,340
– Employment: 271,020
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Modesto, CA ($150,080)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)
#33. Computer network architectsLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $88,280
– #182 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 152,420
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)
— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)
#32. Information security analystsLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $89,840
– #114 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,210
– Employment: 125,570
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,040)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($127,850)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)
#31. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific productsLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $90,090
– #103 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,980
– Employment: 306,980
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($136,780)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,380)
— Casper, WY ($125,850)
#30. First-line supervisors of police and detectivesLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $91,450
– #118 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,950
– Employment: 121,340
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($189,800)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,940)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($178,670)
#29. Occupational therapistsLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $91,670
– #60 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,210
– Employment: 133,570
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— The Villages, FL ($115,090)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($108,870)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($107,450)
#28. Electronics engineers, except computerLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $92,500
– #125 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,210
– Employment: 128,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)
#27. Marketing managersLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $92,840
– #254 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $149,200
– Employment: 263,680
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)
— Boulder, CO ($183,460)
#26. General and operations managersLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– #279 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,300
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,030
– Employment: 2,400,280
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)
— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)
#25. Industrial production managersLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $95,620
– #309 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 185,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Florence, SC ($158,000)
— Boulder, CO ($149,990)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)
#24. ChiropractorsLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $95,860
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $85,010
– Employment: 35,010
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Toledo, OH ($160,330)
— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($149,580)
— Reno, NV ($140,260)
#23. Human resources managersLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $96,780
– #258 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $129,570
– Employment: 154,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)
#22. Medical and health services managersLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $100,820
– #227 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 450
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,160
– Employment: 394,910
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)
#21. Physician assistantsLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $103,120
– #224 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,410
– Employment: 120,090
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($161,370)
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)
— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)
#20. Construction managersLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $103,520
– #109 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,000
– Employment: 293,380
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)
#19. Nurse practitionersLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $107,080
– #192 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,840
– Employment: 200,600
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)
#18. Biological science teachers, postsecondaryLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $107,760
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,700
– Employment: 53,090
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($143,420)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($142,610)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($140,810)
#17. Loan officersLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $108,490
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,200
– Employment: 308,370
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($117,330)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($113,480)
— Yuba City, CA ($113,340)
#16. Training and development managersLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $111,070
– #65 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,470
– Employment: 38,510
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)
#15. Business teachers, postsecondaryLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $116,450
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,440
– Employment: 83,920
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— College Station-Bryan, TX ($177,360)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,210)
— Tuscaloosa, AL ($141,870)
#14. Architects, except landscape and navalLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $116,720
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,560
– Employment: 105,850
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($123,770)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,550)
— Lubbock, TX ($116,720)
#13. Sales engineersLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $119,950
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,780
– Employment: 63,550
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($158,150)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($156,600)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($153,860)
#12. Computer and information systems managersLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $120,950
– #205 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,390
– Employment: 433,960
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)
#11. Sales managersLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $122,340
– #195 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $141,690
– Employment: 402,600
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)
— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)
#10. Health specialties teachers, postsecondaryLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $124,110
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 760
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,620
– Employment: 201,920
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Jacksonville, FL ($202,430)
— Jackson, MS ($185,500)
— Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($184,130)
#9. LawyersLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $125,690
– #88 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 460
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,300
– Employment: 657,170
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)
#8. PharmacistsLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $135,360
– #69 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,510
– Employment: 311,200
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tyler, TX ($161,790)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)
#7. Financial managersLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $137,250
– #82 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350
National
– Annual mean salary: $147,530
– Employment: 654,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)
#6. Architectural and engineering managersLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $149,800
– #69 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $152,930
– Employment: 194,250
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)
— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)
#5. Education administrators, postsecondaryLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $151,560
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,400
– Employment: 144,880
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ithaca, NY ($186,580)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)
#4. VeterinariansLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $176,730
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,820
– Employment: 74,540
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)
— Lubbock, TX ($176,730)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)
#3. Family medicine physiciansLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $194,840
– #201 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,270
– Employment: 109,370
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Racine, WI ($286,030)
— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)
— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)
#2. Chief executivesLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $198,690
– #108 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $193,850
– Employment: 205,890
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)
— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)
— Midland, TX ($258,760)
#1. Dentists, generalLubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $218,170
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $178,260
– Employment: 110,730
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Burlington, NC ($278,360)
— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)
— Longview, TX ($272,440)
(Story originally published on Stacker)