Highest-paying jobs in Lubbock

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Lubbock, TX, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Lubbock, the annual mean wage is $43,320 or 19.0% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $218,170. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#50. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $75,080
– #68 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available

National
– Annual mean salary: $86,330
– Employment: 51,150
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($143,390)
— Fresno, CA ($127,330)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,750)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#49. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $75,950
– #127 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 500

National
– Annual mean salary: $93,090
– Employment: 437,880
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,880)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($148,960)
— Owensboro, KY ($133,600)
Flamingo Images // Shutterstock

#48. Credit analysts

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $77,530
– #68 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110

National
– Annual mean salary: $84,930
– Employment: 73,930
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($120,850)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($116,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,330)
Canva

#47. Computer systems analysts

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $77,710
– #227 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210

National
– Annual mean salary: $96,160
– Employment: 589,060
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,990)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,300)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($119,540)
Rickmouser45 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Coaches and scouts

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $78,500
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200

National
– Annual mean salary: $44,910
– Employment: 241,390
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— College Station-Bryan, TX ($116,010)
— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($89,770)
— Athens-Clarke County, GA ($85,260)
Sebastian Duda // Shutterstock

#45. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $78,680
– #77 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $128,550
– Employment: 28,670
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($206,390)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($197,140)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,520)
Canva

#44. Speech-language pathologists

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $78,980
– #158 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220

National
– Annual mean salary: $82,000
– Employment: 154,360
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($117,710)
— Corvallis, OR ($105,380)
— Chico, CA ($104,640)
Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $79,190
– #269 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130

National
– Annual mean salary: $103,320
– Employment: 132,040
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#42. Industrial engineers

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $79,520
– #247 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available

National
– Annual mean salary: $92,660
– Employment: 291,710
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850)
— Billings, MT ($124,350)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)
Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Personal financial advisors

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $80,070
– #210 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100

National
– Annual mean salary: $119,290
– Employment: 210,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)
— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)
— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)
Aykut Erdogdu // Shutterstock

#40. Physical therapists

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $81,090
– #322 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 270

National
– Annual mean salary: $90,170
– Employment: 233,350
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Yuba City, CA ($116,360)
— Bakersfield, CA ($116,120)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)
Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock

#39. Financial examiners

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $81,430
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100

National
– Annual mean salary: $92,330
– Employment: 64,550
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,290)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,150)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,720)
U.S. Department of State // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Atmospheric and space scientists

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $82,080
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $97,160
– Employment: 9,290
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($135,520)
— Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($120,170)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($119,660)
Canva

#37. Mechanical engineers

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $82,120
– #220 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70

National
– Annual mean salary: $93,540
– Employment: 306,990
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)
— Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)
Pakorn Khantiyaporn // Shutterstock

#36. Logisticians

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $83,540
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70

National
– Annual mean salary: $78,680
– Employment: 182,050
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Lake Charles, LA ($124,160)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($106,490)
— Anchorage, AK ($100,690)
Canva

#35. Electrical engineers

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $84,470
– #244 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150

National
– Annual mean salary: $103,480
– Employment: 185,570
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)
— Salinas, CA ($129,850)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)
David Bibo // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $84,840
– #252 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310

National
– Annual mean salary: $100,340
– Employment: 271,020
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Modesto, CA ($150,080)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)
IBM Research // Flickr

#33. Computer network architects

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $88,280
– #182 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120

National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 152,420
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)
— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)
EU2017EE // Flickr

#32. Information security analysts

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $89,840
– #114 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $104,210
– Employment: 125,570
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,040)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($127,850)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)
Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#31. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $90,090
– #103 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260

National
– Annual mean salary: $92,980
– Employment: 306,980
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($136,780)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,380)
— Casper, WY ($125,850)
Canva

#30. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $91,450
– #118 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140

National
– Annual mean salary: $94,950
– Employment: 121,340
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($189,800)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,940)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($178,670)
ABO PHOTOGRAPHY // Shutterstock

#29. Occupational therapists

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $91,670
– #60 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150

National
– Annual mean salary: $86,210
– Employment: 133,570
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— The Villages, FL ($115,090)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($108,870)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($107,450)
BDUK fibre // flickr

#28. Electronics engineers, except computer

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $92,500
– #125 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $110,210
– Employment: 128,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)
TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#27. Marketing managers

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $92,840
– #254 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70

National
– Annual mean salary: $149,200
– Employment: 263,680
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)
— Boulder, CO ($183,460)
Pixabay

#26. General and operations managers

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– #279 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,300

National
– Annual mean salary: $123,030
– Employment: 2,400,280
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)
— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)
Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#25. Industrial production managers

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $95,620
– #309 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80

National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 185,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Florence, SC ($158,000)
— Boulder, CO ($149,990)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)
KSai23 // Shutterstock

#24. Chiropractors

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $95,860
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $85,010
– Employment: 35,010
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Toledo, OH ($160,330)
— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($149,580)
— Reno, NV ($140,260)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#23. Human resources managers

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $96,780
– #258 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90

National
– Annual mean salary: $129,570
– Employment: 154,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#22. Medical and health services managers

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $100,820
– #227 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 450

National
– Annual mean salary: $115,160
– Employment: 394,910
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)
Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Physician assistants

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $103,120
– #224 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120

National
– Annual mean salary: $112,410
– Employment: 120,090
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($161,370)
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)
— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)
USACE NY // Flickr

#20. Construction managers

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $103,520
– #109 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210

National
– Annual mean salary: $105,000
– Employment: 293,380
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#19. Nurse practitioners

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $107,080
– #192 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290

National
– Annual mean salary: $111,840
– Employment: 200,600
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#18. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $107,760
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150

National
– Annual mean salary: $98,700
– Employment: 53,090
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($143,420)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($142,610)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($140,810)
comzeal images // Shutterstock

#17. Loan officers

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $108,490
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380

National
– Annual mean salary: $76,200
– Employment: 308,370
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($117,330)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($113,480)
— Yuba City, CA ($113,340)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#16. Training and development managers

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $111,070
– #65 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30

National
– Annual mean salary: $123,470
– Employment: 38,510
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)
Matej Kastelic // Shutterstock

#15. Business teachers, postsecondary

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $116,450
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available

National
– Annual mean salary: $105,440
– Employment: 83,920
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— College Station-Bryan, TX ($177,360)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,210)
— Tuscaloosa, AL ($141,870)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#14. Architects, except landscape and naval

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $116,720
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90

National
– Annual mean salary: $89,560
– Employment: 105,850
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($123,770)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,550)
— Lubbock, TX ($116,720)
TaLaNoVa // Shutterstock

#13. Sales engineers

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $119,950
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available

National
– Annual mean salary: $112,780
– Employment: 63,550
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($158,150)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($156,600)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($153,860)
Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Computer and information systems managers

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $120,950
– #205 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130

National
– Annual mean salary: $156,390
– Employment: 433,960
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)
Canva

#11. Sales managers

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $122,340
– #195 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210

National
– Annual mean salary: $141,690
– Employment: 402,600
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)
— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)
Canva

#10. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $124,110
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 760

National
– Annual mean salary: $121,620
– Employment: 201,920
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Jacksonville, FL ($202,430)
— Jackson, MS ($185,500)
— Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($184,130)
Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lawyers

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $125,690
– #88 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 460

National
– Annual mean salary: $145,300
– Employment: 657,170
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)
Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

#8. Pharmacists

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $135,360
– #69 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310

National
– Annual mean salary: $125,510
– Employment: 311,200
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tyler, TX ($161,790)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)
Canva

#7. Financial managers

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $137,250
– #82 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350

National
– Annual mean salary: $147,530
– Employment: 654,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)
Pixabay

#6. Architectural and engineering managers

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $149,800
– #69 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available

National
– Annual mean salary: $152,930
– Employment: 194,250
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)
— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#5. Education administrators, postsecondary

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $151,560
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150

National
– Annual mean salary: $112,400
– Employment: 144,880
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ithaca, NY ($186,580)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)
Austin Community College // Flickr

#4. Veterinarians

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $176,730
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60

National
– Annual mean salary: $104,820
– Employment: 74,540
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)
— Lubbock, TX ($176,730)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)
Canva

#3. Family medicine physicians

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $194,840
– #201 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140

National
– Annual mean salary: $213,270
– Employment: 109,370
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Racine, WI ($286,030)
— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)
— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)
Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#2. Chief executives

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $198,690
– #108 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $193,850
– Employment: 205,890
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)
— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)
— Midland, TX ($258,760)
Canva

#1. Dentists, general

Lubbock, TX
– Annual mean salary: $218,170
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80

National
– Annual mean salary: $178,260
– Employment: 110,730
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Burlington, NC ($278,360)
— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)
— Longview, TX ($272,440)

(Story originally published on Stacker)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar