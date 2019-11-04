Highly-ranked small forward Peavy commits to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Four-star recruit Micah Peavy committed to Texas Tech according to a message he posted Monday morning. Peavy was a teammate of Jahmius Ramsey in Duncanville, and will join the Red Raiders next season.

Micah Peavy is a forward from Duncanville. He’s a top-40 recruit in the class of 2020 and small forward who made headlines in sports publications nationwide with his commitment to the Red Raiders.

In his statement, he said the following:

First of all, I would like to thank God. Without Him, none of this would be possible.

To my mom, dad, sister-Teanna, and my brother-DJ… Each of you has played a significant role in me as a basketball player and young man. Your support and sacrifices mean more than you know.

To my family (I have a lot), thank you for all of your love, support and encouragement.

I would also like to thank the AAU and Circuit programs that I have had the honor of being a part of: from Coach Jay, Coach O’Dell and the 210 Devils, to Coach Boo Man, Coach Lupe, and Texas Hardwork; and Coach Jeff, Coach Tommy, and ProSkills …You all have been like family to me, and I appreciate your investment in me as a player and person.

I appreciate all of the trainers and coaches I have worked with over the years: Those named above as well as Coach Trey, Coach Mo, and all the Duncanville and Dekaney HS Coaching Staff.

Lastly, I would like to thank all the NCAA Division 1 programs who recruited and offered me. There were so many great programs and coaching staffs who showed me and my family love throughout this process.

With that being said… I am happy to announce my commitment to Coach Beard and The Texas Tech Red Raiders! GUNS UP!!!