Highway 84 in Garza County shut down after multiple crashes

GARZA COUNTY, Texas — On Monday morning, the Department of Public Safety responded to FM 211 and U.S. Highway 84 to reports of multiple car crashes, according to a press release from DPS.

DPS said a tractor trailer was attempting to cross US 84 from FM 211. A motor home that was traveling east bound on US 84 noticed the tractor trailer crossing, and attempted to take evasive action but collided with the rear of the tractor trailer.

DPS said as traffic was beginning to slow at the crash scene, secondary crashes began to occur.

DPS said there was a total of five crashes at the location, involving multiple vehicles.

There have been no reported injuries from any of the crashes, according to DPS.

DPS troopers on scene have diverted traffic onto FM 211 from US 84.

Crews are working to clear the roadway so that it may be reopened soon.