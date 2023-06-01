LUBBOCK, Texas – Highway 87 was closed from FM 211 south towards O’Donnell due to flooding, authorities confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 87 from Tahoka to Lubbock has been closed due to flooding. The Garza County Sheriff’s Office highly discourages travel at this time. “Every road and highway in and out of post,” they said.

Texas Department of Transportation said a portion of 380 in Lynn County was closed.

Northwestern Garza County and northeastern Lynn County were under a Flash Flood Warning by the National Weather Service.

Near Tahoka along U.S. Highway 87 (Nexstar/Staff)

FM 3332 in Lynn County (Nexstar/Staff)

Near Tahoka along U.S. Highway 87 (Nexstar/Staff)

Near Tahoka along U.S. Highway 87 (Nexstar/Staff)

Near Tahoka along U.S. Highway 87 (Nexstar/Staff)

Near Tahoka along U.S. Highway 87 (Nexstar/Staff)

Please be careful driving on the roads in this area; many cars have gotten stuck in flood waters.

For the latest weather coverage, please check here.